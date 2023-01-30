International pop star and Australian Idol judge, Meghan Trainor has announced she is pregnant with baby #2!

The 29-year-old made the announcement on The Today Show. Meghan’s partner Daryl Sabara will welcome their newest child together with their almost two year old, Riley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

We should expect Meghan to pop mid year sometime. Congratulations Meghan & Daryl!

Advertisement

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)