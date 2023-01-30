International pop star and Australian Idol judge, Meghan Trainor has announced she is pregnant with baby #2!

The 29-year-old made the announcement on The Today Show. Meghan’s partner Daryl Sabara will welcome their newest child together with their almost two year old, Riley.

 

 

We should expect Meghan to pop mid year sometime. Congratulations Meghan & Daryl!

 

