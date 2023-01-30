International pop star and Australian Idol judge, Meghan Trainor has announced she is pregnant with baby #2!
The 29-year-old made the announcement on The Today Show. Meghan’s partner Daryl Sabara will welcome their newest child together with their almost two year old, Riley.
View this post on Instagram
We should expect Meghan to pop mid year sometime. Congratulations Meghan & Daryl!
View this post on Instagram
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!