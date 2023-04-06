With the next season of the hit show in some doubt and questions marks around the main man Kevin Costner’s future on the show, there is some good news to report for all Yellowstone fans!

Head of Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, all but confirmed that Matthew McConaughey will lead a Yellowstone spinoff.

Although he was scarce with details, McCarthy did say in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the show will “move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original.”

The rumour mill has been churning ever since and according to reports, the executive team are pushing to end the current version of Yellowstone because of the reported conflicts with Costner, which led to talks about McConaughey replacing Costner.

Paramount issued a statement, which hasn’t really put the rumours to bed, saying that there will always be room for “franchise expansions of this incredible world” and “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

But as for Costner, McCarthy simply said the hit show “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

Part two of Yellowstone season 5 airs later this year, same day as the U.S. and only on Stan.