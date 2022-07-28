Marilyn Monroe is one of the most famous names in entertainment. Even 60 years after her passing she’s still making headlines around the world (hello Kim Kardashian wearing her dress recently).

Know doubt it’s this fascination fueling the excitement around Netflix’s upcoming released of ‘Blonde’. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel of the same name, the movie follows her turbulent childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to fame and all the controversy along the way.

Starring Ana De Armas (‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘No Time To Die’) as the iconic Hollywood bombshell ‘Blonde’ hits Netflix September 28. Check out the trailer!