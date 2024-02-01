Margot Robbie is speaking out for the first time since controversy stirred of her 2024 Oscars snub. Movie fans were reeling to see Robbie and record-breaking director Greta Gerwig left out of the nominations in 2023’s box office hit Barbie.

While fans have been complaining about the surprising snub, Robbie is doing just fine. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said at a SAG-AFTRA discussion per Variety.

Robbie’s Barbie costars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera are both up for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 11th in Australia.

