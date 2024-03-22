Get ready for a taste of nostalgia, Margot Robbie is producing a Sims movie.

Throwback to circa 2010 coming home from school and playing HOURS of The Sims. Fans have gone wild over the news, branding the movie about the beloved computer game a ‘genius’ move from her.

Players are begging Margot to include one particular detail from the game in the movie. And it’s not Woohoo-ing!

Remember how you could put your Sim in a pool then remove the ladder, resulting in imminent death? Well, fans want to see that happen on the big screen!

The game has sold more than 200 million copies since its release in 2000, and after the success of Barbie people are saying it’s an iconic move from Margot.

No word yet on if she plans to star in the film, but she has recently said that she intends to disappear for a while – saying she thinks everyone would get sick of her if she did another film too soon.