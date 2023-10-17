A video of a man being chased by a mall security guard after stealing a huge poster from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film has gone viral and his sweet intentions have been revealed.
The TikTok captured a man frantically running away from a security guard through flights of stairs and escalators, with a massive Eras Tour concert poster in hand.
The video blew up, reaching over 19 million views, with people praising him for his iconic efforts in the comments.
While people thought that it was just a passionate swiftie who stole the poster, his girlfriend shared a video revealing her boyfriend was the one that stole the poster as a gift for her.
Of course, people were freaking out in the comments about the romantic act, with one writing “How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version) ” and another saying “Your bf is awesome!!!! Congrats girly”.
Now THIS is love.
📲| The person who went viral for stealing an "Eras Tour Film" poster did it to make his girlfriend a gift pic.twitter.com/8JUHClwA29
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 16, 2023
The sweetest end to the story that has melted our hearts!
