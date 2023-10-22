Rebecca Loos, who claimed she had an affair with David Beckham back in 2004, has slammed the football star over his new Netflix doco Beckham.

In the documentary series, both David and Victoria Beckham spoke about the time when the allegations came forward, with David saying they left him “feeling sick every day”.

Rebecca was employed as David’s personal assistant when she went public with allegations that she had an affair with Beckham, while the star was living away from his family in Spain playing for Real Madrid.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest” Victoria explained.

In an interview with the Daily Mail UK, 47-year-old Loos criticised his comments in the documentary, saying ‘It’s all, “poor me”. He needs to take responsibility,’

“He’s making himself the victim and making me look like the liar. He’s making me look like I made up these horrible stories,” she said.

Watch the interview below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true,” she claimed.

“I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this. So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he’s dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation…”

Watch the full interview with Rebecca Loos on the Daily Mail here.

Advertisement

Advertisement