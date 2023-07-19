Almost three decades on, the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur looks to be back on the agenda of Nevada police after authorities confirmed that a search warrant had been served this week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the search warrant had been executed in nearby Henderson, Nevada.

At this stage, it’s unknown what police were looking for in their search.

Shakur’s death shook the music world when news spread of him being gunned down on the night of September 7th, 1996.

The West Coast rapper had been attending a Mike Tyson boxing event alongside Death Row Records’ founder Suge Knight. Shakur was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard.

No arrests have ever been made in relation to Shakur’s murder.

