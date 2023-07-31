An ex-MAFS star has been arrested and charged after a major drug bust, uncovering over $90K worth of Meth.

Sebastian Guilhaus, who appeared in the 2020 season of Married At First Sight Australia, was arrested at his home in Adelaide after he was found in possession of Methamphetamine.

Serious and Organised Crime Branch detectives found an estimated street value of over $90,000 worth of the drug in the raid.

“This seizure is a significant amount and would have a street value of approximately $90,000. Those who traffic illicit drugs in these amounts do so purely for their own greed, they have no care for others.” Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson said.

He appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday and was charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

During his time on the hit reality show, he was coupled up with fan-favourite bride Lizzie Sobinoff, who dated until they split a year later 2021.

Guilhaus, who was a Personal Trainer before joining OnlyFans, was remanded in custody to appear for a bail hearing later this week.