Married At First Sight Australia’s Ridge Barredo has been wildly exposed for getting two of his exes pregnant WEEKS before entering the social experiment as well as cheating on his bride Jade Pywell.

Buckle up because this is about to get wild.

Earlier this week, So Dramatic! broke the news that Ridge had cheated on his bride Jade after their final vows ceremony that saw the couple each vow to continue their relationship with each other outside of the experiment.

While Ridge denied these claims, two of his ‘girlfriends’ revealed all the details to So Dramatic! and let’s just say they well and truly exposed him.

The two women revealed that were speaking to Ridge during filming, slept with him after the show, while he was still with Jade, and to top it all off, revealed that he asked both of them to wait for him to finish the show so they could get back together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the women has now shared with So Dramatic! that she got pregnant with Ridge’s child weeks before he went into the experiment as well as a new, third woman, claiming she also got pregnant weeks before the experiment.

“Ridge went to Germany after Greece and I went to visit my dad,” the woman said, “I got home a week earlier and picked Ridge up from the airport, not knowing I was pregnant. But little did I know that he’d taken a detour on his way home to the Gold Coast to see [the third woman], who he also ended up getting pregnant while we were still together. So both of us were pregnant at the same time.”

According to the women, neither of them decided to keep their babies as they didn’t want to be ‘tied to Ridge’ after learning of his behaviour and honestly fair enough.

In a series of leaked texts exposing Ridge’s many, many f*ckboy situationships, he was caught replying to one of the women with ‘Don’t hate me, you’re probably carrying my baby’…

While we knew Ridge was immature at times, we NEVER could have expected this…

Listen to the explosive podcast episode below to hear all the juicy details!

Advertisement