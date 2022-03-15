There’s not much that really happens in this episode of MAFS, especially since everyone knows that at tonight’s dinner party, Olivia circulates naked photos of Dom in the group without her consent, probably out of spite and jealousy, if we’ve learnt enough about her already. I gotta say, it’s tough to even watch her on my screen at the moment knowing just what a nasty, vindictive person she has shown herself to be in a way that editing can’t manipulate.

I hope any business considering collaborating with Olivia in the future thinks twice about building her platform. This is the last person we should be putting on an “influencer” pedestal #mafsau — . (@millielovehora1) March 15, 2022

Oh my gosh. The preview. Olivia is seriously going to villainize Dom for having an OF. Olivia is the worst and anyone who supports her is gross #mafsau — cat (@liampaynester) March 15, 2022

Revenge porn is worse, its also illegal. I’m surprised Dom had not taken legal action against Olivia.

Legislation was brought in to give the victim, Dom in this case, legal rights

Dom smashed the glass out of frustration, though wrong, it wasn’t premeditated #mafs #mafsau https://t.co/XNnL8OiUp3 — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) March 15, 2022

Yeah, I really hope Dom presses charges. Sue Olivia. Something. But Olivia should not, and CAN not, be allowed to get away with revenge porn. It’s not okay. It’s disgusting. It’s dangerous. It’s terrifying watching someone stoop to this level. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Carla Robinson (@thingscloves) March 15, 2022

the fact that jackson keeps going on about how he hates that cruel side of liv, but stands by her for vilifying dom because of what is essentially revenge porn is wildly disappointing. hard to maintain respect for anyone who turns on dom, frankly. #MAFSAU — its been a fuckin year (@songbvrd) March 15, 2022

I can’t feel bad for Jackson as someone who claims to stand up for women and has made it apparent he’s aware but doesn’t like this side of Olivia to still be with her is horrifying. Guilty by association xxx #MAFSAU — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) March 15, 2022

I’m not a lawyer, but isn’t distribution of an intimate photo without consent breaking revenge porn laws? Legit question. #MAFSAU #nswpolice — let me live post covid (@KevinMa83629742) March 15, 2022

Olivia and Jackson’s time in today’s episode centres around her trying to control him by saying he, a grown man who can make his own choices, should not to go to the gym that “is his happy place”. She announces it to his group of friends, after announcing in the car that she’s “a nice person” and wonders “if they will see it?” which seems pretty impossible without sneaky editing.

The more Olivia unravels, the more we learn that domestic abuse is often subtle & insidious. The coercive control is blatant: limiting Jackson’s autonomy, belittling him to others, degrading his self-esteem to dominate & prevent him exiting. Anything to isolate the victim #MAFSAU — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) March 15, 2022

“He’s not some 20 year old frat boy” Yes. Because only 20 year old frat boys go to the gym. No one else. Me, a 33 year old woman tried to go to the gym and they screamed at me until I got back in my car and drove off. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 15, 2022

“He’s gotta grow up and stop doing that shit” says Olivia, the student teacher, about her husband going to the gym once a day… just before she circulates revenge porn of someone she doesn’t like #MAFS #MAFSAU — Lami 🦋 (@heungminnie) March 15, 2022

It isn’t about ‘the gym’. Olivia’s taking something important to Jackson and trying to force him to choose her over it so she knows she can manipulate him. It’s about control and power and the version of domestic violence I’ve seen committed by women #MAFSAU — Rosie (@JoyceRosie) March 15, 2022

Selina, on the other hand, is so excited to go birdwatching with Cody cos she know she loves it, and enough of a good sport to even dress in some swamp monster outfit. Before Selina gets in the car, he changes out of his for some kind of “prank” that totally backfires and makes Selina feel humiliated. On top of the watermelon vagina photo he never took down, she’s had enough. Producers convince her to stay and they go to see Cody’s uncle. He tells them that his biggest regret is not being more affectionate and hugging his partner and kids. On top of their earlier awkward dinner with Cody’s mum and stepdad, it’s evident Cody has some deep issues about opening up and being affectionate.

the way selina was so down to wear it because she knew cody was passionate about bird watching & just wanted to get closer to him JUST FOR HIM TO EMBARASS HER girlie please you deserve way better #MAFSAU #MAFS — #newshot ◡̈ (@woozylucie) March 15, 2022

There’s a lot of people who are dealing with things so much bigger than being in a relationship. I think having an actual psychologist on the “panel of experts” would benefit. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 15, 2022

Selina was dead set SO into going birdwatching in camouflage with Cody because she is an actual ball of joy and light like this man is a mess #MAFSAU — Not Leah (@notnotleah) March 15, 2022

The fact that Cody didn’t take down his roommates ‘hilarious’ poster says everything your need to know about his respect for Selina#mafsau #mafs — Rohan I (@the_impey) March 15, 2022

Selina is just putting herself out there time and time again, I absolutely love her and she DESERVES SO MUCH MORE!!! #mafs #mafsau — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 15, 2022

Cody should be in therapy not on a reality tv show. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 15, 2022

Sorry Cody’s Uncle, Selinas wasn’t brought in to fix or change Cody.

I get the sentiment, but we need to stop expecting women to waste thier time/energy on saving men.

It’s time we started spending time during highschool years, teaching & encouraging emotion growth #mafs #mafsau — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) March 15, 2022

Hearing someone admit that their one regret is they didn’t hug their children enough is utterly heartbreaking. #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/U5efAPbD46 — MK (@MKMoore625) March 15, 2022

Sam and Al go snorkelling and on a picnic. There is little chance of them getting back together but I love that Al tries.

And sam is worried Al is immature, until you see Cody’s bed, Tetanus fan, Swamp “prank” and creepy roommate that puts watermelon in Inappropriate places. She should thank her lucky stars #MAFSAU — Heidi Davenport (@hillself) March 15, 2022

Ella takes Mitch to a psychic and tarot card reader, which I gotta say I love, but this one doesn’t seem that great. After saying something about Mitch swimming with dolphins, which he shoots down, she says that they are both looking for commitment and taking time out to see what they want, and there is an ending in their future. I mean, it is pretty vague and generic, as Mitch says, but not dissimilar to how the experts speak so?

Ella ignoring all red flags and asking the tarot cards for advice is legit me in every life situation 🧙‍♀️😂 #MAFSAU #mafs — akinat (@Elle94004403) March 15, 2022

Ella is really digging here for something. Anything from Mitch but all she’s getting is breadcrumbs #MAFS #MAFSAUS #MAFSAU #MarriedAtFirstSight — Beebee (@coolshirtbrah) March 15, 2022

Ella is consulting a trusted source. A medium. Well, why the hell not?! She can’t be any worse than the experts who utterly suck at predicting relationships #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/X19G9xImnl — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 15, 2022

Onto the dinner party we’re all dreading but will be glued to the TV for.

We’ve seen Mitch’s ass at least 3 times this season. Dom’s will hardly rate a mention. #mafs #mafsau — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 15, 2022

