There’s not much that really happens in this episode of MAFS, especially since everyone knows that at tonight’s dinner party, Olivia circulates naked photos of Dom in the group without her consent, probably out of spite and jealousy, if we’ve learnt enough about her already. I gotta say, it’s tough to even watch her on my screen at the moment knowing just what a nasty, vindictive person she has shown herself to be in a way that editing can’t manipulate.

Olivia and Jackson’s time in today’s episode centres around her trying to control him by saying he, a grown man who can make his own choices, should not to go to the gym that “is his happy place”. She announces it to his group of friends, after announcing in the car that she’s “a nice person” and wonders “if they will see it?” which seems pretty impossible without sneaky editing.

Selina, on the other hand, is so excited to go birdwatching with Cody cos she know she loves it, and enough of a good sport to even dress in some swamp monster outfit. Before Selina gets in the car, he changes out of his for some kind of “prank” that totally backfires and makes Selina feel humiliated. On top of the watermelon vagina photo he never took down, she’s had enough. Producers convince her to stay and they go to see Cody’s uncle. He tells them that his biggest regret is not being more affectionate and hugging his partner and kids. On top of their earlier awkward dinner with Cody’s mum and stepdad, it’s evident Cody has some deep issues about opening up and being affectionate.

Sam and Al go snorkelling and on a picnic. There is little chance of them getting back together but I love that Al tries.

Ella takes Mitch to a psychic and tarot card reader, which I gotta say I love, but this one doesn’t seem that great. After saying something about Mitch swimming with dolphins, which he shoots down, she says that they are both looking for commitment and taking time out to see what they want, and there is an ending in their future. I mean, it is pretty vague and generic, as Mitch says, but not dissimilar to how the experts speak so?

Onto the dinner party we’re all dreading but will be glued to the TV for.

