It’s commitment ceremony time! This one hopefully becomes a lesson to not dull your shine for someone, because Selina and Ella both started off as bubbly and full of energy and have become defeated shells of themselves thanks to men who don’t seem to even like them and definitely don’t appreciate them.

We get eased in with Sam and Al, who seem really happy. Sam loves that Al is so authentic and just always Al. Al really is the standout star of this season and probably the whole show tbh.

Matt and Kate are up next. Matt talks about how he immediately felt sparks with her and gushes about her. This really makes no sense cos from what we see, she has the personality of a wet sock who wants nothing to do with him. She inexplicably chooses to stay, cos I’m not sure who her target audience for followers would be. I can’t imagine her becoming the next Jessika Power.

I wish I could be supportive of Kate, but frankly, I think she is dull, unresponsive,& distant. & if this is her idea of 💯 then God help any1 who lives with her at 70%#MAFS #mafsau — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) February 27, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony and Selin are up next, and he points out about how she finally drove him to the point of anger and to stand up for himself. He writes leave to go be with his daughter, and Selin, in all her class, writes “I’m done!”. Lovely. I’m sure Anthony’s DMs will be blowing up with interested women making a point to say “they’d be happy to be a stepmother!”, while Selin is hanging out with her new bff, Holly (I saw some pics of them together on the weekend and whatever the polar opposite of FOMO is, it made me feel like that. No thank you, I’d rather be at Kmart while my son has a meltdown over us not buying him the same toy he already has at home.)

It’s time for Mitch and Ella, which is meant to come with a “shocking confession”. They start off with saying “they’ve” decided Ella will move to Queensland. Ella says she’s toned down her energy to not scare Mitch away and just never dialled it back up. The experts (including new expert Dom) pry it out of her that she doesn’t feel good enough for Mitch (???)

Advertisement

Advertisement

My conclusion is that Mitch is only the show because he’s been hired by historians to do a retrospective on 1980s fashion #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ir6r7z7tJA — Artemis (@easytiger7777) February 27, 2022

Why doesn’t Mitch want to move to Melbourne? He already wears turtlenecks. That’s half the wardrobe sorted to live in Fitzroy. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) February 27, 2022

Mitch starts crying and we all think, oh wow, maybe he’s not actually as bad as we thought and just didn’t realise what his behaviour was doing to Ella. The experts let him off without much of a fuss. But nope, even though he chooses to stay, he announced to camera that he’s going to “take a break” from the relationship cos Ella made him look bad.

Experts: You need make Ella feel like she is enough and reassure her.

Mitch: I’m taking a break from the relationship #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/jc8pXp2Me0 — Imdad (@shitchat_imdad) February 27, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mitch punishing Ella for opening up about her feelings to the experts – because that’s literally what they’re there for – is peak gaslight behaviour #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/qV7ex7tgww — Gryphon (@Grudfindork) February 27, 2022

Brent and Tamara have had a better week and are having fun, Olivia and Jackson keep connecting on deeper levels, Dom and Jack have moved on from their unflushed toilet fight. Nothing much to see here.

Jess and Daniel are next on the couch. Jess says that Dion gets flustered and she shuts down. Daniel tells everyone about how she said he “has no balls and is a little b—h” and she again takes pride in that. Instead of calling her out, the experts gently ask her what she thinks of him and she says “he’s a great guy, she can’t say anything bad about him.” You mean, apart from the things you’ve already said on repeat the past few days? Luckily for us, at least Expert Dom is calling her out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jess wants to know what she should change about herself to be more attractive. I’d like to make some suggestions: personality, attitude, emotional intellect, empathy. #mafs #mafsau — Builder Bird (@builderbird) February 27, 2022

Jess decides to leave, which is certainly the right thing to do… but just as she thinks she’s escaped, Daniel throws a curveball and write stay, and WE ALL KNOW WHY!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel “I wrote stay cos I want a chance to shag someone else’s wife” #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/RgFTT7kh7U — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) February 27, 2022

And on that note, Dion and Carolina are up next. She says they’re stuck on a friendship level, and he talks about how much fun they have together dancing and seems pretty hopeful. Not gonna lie, Dion is a lot more likeable than I expected him to be, and I like that he isn’t dulling his shine so his partner will accept him.

I didn’t expect to like Dion, but I really do. He’s genuine, courteous and funny. If women date him for his money, more fool them.#MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — NRG (@NRG18335509) February 27, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

when Dion finally hears what Carolina honestly thinks about him #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/gzVI2gFt9K — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) February 27, 2022

Just need to remind everyone that Dion’s dad dated Australian tv royalty. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/3v7ngXmGiE — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 27, 2022

I didn’t know that last one, how funny!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally we’re onto Selina and Cody, which is pretty hard to watch. Cody talks about how he has no empathy and doesn’t comfort Selina when she gets upset, and instead of calling him out on his repeated behaviour, “expert” Mel decided to call out Selina instead, and keeps hounding her about what shethinks she’s done wrong. Seems like Mel has some kind of weird crush on “Codes” and is punishing Selina for making him look bad. She just wants to get out out of there and writes leave, but Cody has other plans, writing a “shy stay”. Which, seriously, why are you prolonging her misery? While the experts just appease him indulgently instead of calling him out? Didn’t think I’d say this at the start of the episode, but petition for Dom to replace Mel as an expert!

Why is that blond “expert” being so horrible hounding Selina? Why? #MAFSAU — RoseBaker🌹 (@Rose_Baker_) February 27, 2022

“I’m not an empathetic person and Selina is upset a lot of the time.” Ok you red flag, take yourself out to the trash #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) February 27, 2022

“Codes” Mel showing where her favouritism lies & not calling out Cody for not having any empathy towards SelinA. Vile viewing. Shame on you Mel. #mafs #mafsau — J🍩ey💉💉💉 (@jojoeyjo9) February 27, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

So Cody doesn’t show any empathy towards Selina and isn’t attracted to her and has not put in any effort for weeks…. and he writes stay #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/h1sCNn9KCH — ten (@ten_1996x) February 27, 2022

Cody: I cannot empathise. I do not give Selena what she needs. I don’t comfort her if she’s sad. Please change my batteries. The experts: okay but Selena can you tell us what you’ve done to ruin this relationship too please? #MAFS #MAFSAU — realityniccy59 (@realityniccy59) February 27, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image credit: Nine