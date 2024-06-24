Married At First Sight Australia’s Eden Harper has revealed which co-star blocked the ‘whole cast’ on social media after filming ended.

Appearing on the Behind the Edit podcast with Yahoo Lifestyle, Harper discussed fellow bride Madeleine Maxwell who shocked her on screen husband Ash Galati with her psychic abilities.

There were rumours swirling that Madeleine was a paid actor in the series after fans went digging and discovered her 12-year acting career which included a role on Home and Away.

Discussing the bride, who didn’t attend the reunion episode, Eden revealed that the actress cut ties with the ‘whole cast’ after filming.

“Madeleine’s blocked like the whole cast”, Harper revealed.

“What people don’t understand is that we only see them at the dinner parties and the commitment ceremonies, commitment ceremonies. You don’t have a chance to one on one talk to anyone and at the dinner parties.”

“If you’re seated not near them, unless you get up and go and sit with them, you don’t Madeleine was only at one dinner party and I didn’t have one conversation with her, and that’s probably my fault,” she shared.

“Not necessarily just Madeleine, but others like, I don’t think I ever had a conversation with a one on one ash Ben like multiple people, not just her.”

Eden did reveal that she would be open to receiving a psychic reading from the bride.

“Maybe she’ll watch and unblock, and then we can tee up the psychic reading and we have a chat.”

The former bride also executed a prank on her co-star Lucinda Light in the episode, calling her to tell her she had met someone and they wanted to elope.

The bride parted ways from her husband Jayden, announcing on social media back in April that the relationship came to an “unexpected” end.

“I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me,” she shared.

