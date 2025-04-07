Controversial MAFS’ Australia couple Clint and Jacqui got engaged at a reunion viewing party last night… and no, we’re not kidding.

As most of Australia tuned in to see the reunion dinner party for MAFS 2025 last night, So Dramatic hosted an exclusive viewing party in Sydney, which Clint and Jacqui, along with other contestants from this season attended.

During a Q+A session with the couple, Clint surprised Jacqui, and the crowd, when he got down on one knee, saying “We signed for Married At First Sight to get married… So, I’ve got one question for you,”

Clint then asked Jacqui to be his wife, to which she said yes!

Can’t say we were expecting that…

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an Instagram post from So Dramatic Podcast, they said “Clint got down on one knee during our Q&A and popped the question with a stunning custom-made 5.08ct oval diamond solitaire ring set in platinum and 18ct yellow gold from @simoncurwoodjewellers”

Ryan reacted to the wild news while he was watching from another viewing party, jokingly saying “It was completely candid, unplanned, not a publicity stunt whatsoever”

We might have to agree with Ryan here, is this a publicity stunt?