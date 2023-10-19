When there’s a season of MAFS Australia airing, we all know we can’t get enough, even if it can be slightly testing at times.

Well, MAFS Australia is launching a spinoff series called ‘The MAFS Diaries with John Aiken‘ to look back at the past 10 seasons of chaoticness.

The series will feature John giving his thoughts on the couples and of course the drama throughout the seasons.

He announced the news by sharing a preview of the series on his Instagram, writing “I’ll break down everything from couples and memorable moments, to the major surprises over the years!”

John even recalls how after wrapping filming of the first seasons, they didn’t think the show would continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I remember laying down on the grass after the final episode of Season 1, and I remember laughing and thinking, ‘We’ll never do this again'” he said.

The social experiment has come a long way since the first season back in 2015, so we’re interested to watch how the drama has escalated since then.

They even look back on their first success with season one’s, Zoe and Alex, who fell in love and ended up welcoming a child together.

What a throwback!

The series will be a digital exclusive, which you can stream on Nine here.

Listen to past contestants Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding’s podcast Sit Wit Us on iHeart radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement