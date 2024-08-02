Macy Gray was rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair on the latest episode of MTV’s The Surreal Life.

Macy Gray recently admitted to using Ozempic, saying that she decided to start before going on the show because she didn’t want to be ‘super fat on TV’.

BUT, after injecting herself with Ozempic in The Surreal Life villa, she suffered from an on-air emergency that saw her rushed to hospital.

The cameras caught the moment Macy started losing her breath and she explained that she was struggling to walk.