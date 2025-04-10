Lorde has just shared a snippet of her new music in a TikTok video sending fans into a frenzy!

Four years on from the release of Solar Power, it looks like Lorde is preparing to release her fourth studio album, teasing a 15 second snippet of a new track on her new TikTok account.

The clip shows the Grammy award winning artist walking through New York City’s Washington Square Park, with the song lyrics “Since I was seventeen/I gave you everything now, we wake from a dream/but baby what was that.”

Her Instagram has also been wiped clean, with a new profile picture showing her holding a holographic beaten up metal water bottle.

The snippet sent people into a frenzy, with fans declaring a Lorde summer ahead and conspiring as to when she will release her upcoming album.

Lorde even reshared the first comment from a fan on her Instagram story, that summarised exactly how we were feeling ‘WAIT WHAT????’

We couldn’t be more excited to see what Lorde has in store for us!