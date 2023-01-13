The Guinness Book Of World Records, a staple in any primary school library, has just made headlines for a hilarious reason.
Elon Musk was just given a Guinness World Record for *drum roll* ‘Biggest Loss Of Personal Fortune’ lol.
According to Buzzfeed News Elon’s wealth peak around $320 Billion USD, making him the richest man alive, before losing $182 Billion in the last year or so (according to Forbes).
DUDE LOST SO MUCH MONEY!
Don’t lose sleep for him though, he still has a cheeky $143 Billion USD, I think he’ll be fine..
