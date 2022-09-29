Queen of music, and general all-round good times, Lizzo is making headlines around the world (yet again).

This time ya girl is making waves for playing a 200 year old flute made of CRYSTAL! To make it even more insane, the flute belonged to the fourth President of The United States James Madison, who knew the father of the constitution loved a lil flute playing in his downtime.

Honestly it’s About Damn Time that thing got played, no action for 200 years poor lil thang. Check out the clip below!

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Flute Lizzo president