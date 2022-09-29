Queen of music, and general all-round good times, Lizzo is making headlines around the world (yet again).

This time ya girl is making waves for playing a 200 year old flute made of CRYSTAL! To make it even more insane, the flute belonged to the fourth President of The United States James Madison, who knew the father of the constitution loved a lil flute playing in his downtime.

Honestly it’s About Damn Time that thing got played, no action for 200 years poor lil thang. Check out the clip below!

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022