The 95th Academy Awards was broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Daniel Scherinert and Daniel Kwan’s sci-fi hit, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” lead with 11 nominations and swept the awards.

See the full list of nominees & winners below!

Best Picture

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• The Fabelmans

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

• Women Talking”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Actor

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

• Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Austin Butler, Elvis

• Bill Nighy, Living

• Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Cate Blanchett, Tár

• Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

• Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Director

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

• Todd Field, Tár

• Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

• Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

• Brendan Gleeson, Banshees On Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau, The Whale

• Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

International Film

WINNER: All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)



• Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

• Close (Belgium)

• EO (Poland)

• The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• The Sea Beast

• Turning Red

Original Screenplay

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• The Fabelmans

• Tár

• Triangle Of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Women Talking

• All Quiet On The Western Front

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Living

• Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: The Way Of Water

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• All Quiet On The Western Front

Original Score

WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet On The Western Front

• Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

• Carter Burwell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

• Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once

• John Williams, The Fabelmans

Original Song

WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR

• Applause, Tell It Like A Woman

• Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

• Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Advertisement

Advertisement

Documentary Feature

WINNER: Navalny

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty & The Bloodshed

• Fire Of Love

• A House Made Of Splinters

• Navalny

Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

• Haulout

• How Do You Measure a Year?

• The Martha Mitchell Effect

• Stranger At The Gate

Cinematography

WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

• Darius Khondj, Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths

• Mandy Walker, Elvis

• Roger Deakins, Empire Of Light

• Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costume Design

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Babylon

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated Short

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

• The Flying Sailor

• Ice Merchants

• My Year of Dicks

• An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Live Action Short

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

• Ivalu

• Le Pupille

• Night Ride

• The Red Suitcase

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film Editing

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

Sound

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Elvis

Production Design

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way Of Water

• Babylon

• Elvis

• The Fabelmans

Advertisement

Advertisement

Makeup & Hairstyling

WINNER: The Whale

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis