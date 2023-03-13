The 95th Academy Awards was broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Daniel Scherinert and Daniel Kwan’s sci-fi hit, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” lead with 11 nominations and swept the awards.
See the full list of nominees & winners below!
Best Picture
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Elvis
• The Fabelmans
• Tár
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Triangle of Sadness
• Women Talking”
Best Actor
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
• Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
• Austin Butler, Elvis
• Bill Nighy, Living
• Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Ana de Armas, Blonde
• Cate Blanchett, Tár
• Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
• Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Director
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
• Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
• Todd Field, Tár
• Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
• Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
• Brendan Gleeson, Banshees On Inisherin
• Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Hong Chau, The Whale
• Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
• Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
International Film
WINNER: All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
• Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
• Close (Belgium)
• EO (Poland)
• The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
• Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
• The Sea Beast
• Turning Red
Original Screenplay
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once
• The Banshees Of Inisherin
• The Fabelmans
• Tár
• Triangle Of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Women Talking
• All Quiet On The Western Front
• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
• Living
• Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
WINNER: Avatar: The Way Of Water
• Top Gun: Maverick
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• All Quiet On The Western Front
Original Score
WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet On The Western Front
• Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
• Carter Burwell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
• Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
• John Williams, The Fabelmans
Original Song
WINNER: Naatu Naatu, RRR
• Applause, Tell It Like A Woman
• Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
• Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary Feature
WINNER: Navalny
• All That Breathes
• All the Beauty & The Bloodshed
• Fire Of Love
• A House Made Of Splinters
Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
• Haulout
• How Do You Measure a Year?
• The Martha Mitchell Effect
• Stranger At The Gate
Cinematography
WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
• Darius Khondj, Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
• Mandy Walker, Elvis
• Roger Deakins, Empire Of Light
• Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Costume Design
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Babylon
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All at Once
• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Animated Short
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
• The Flying Sailor
• Ice Merchants
• My Year of Dicks
• An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Live Action Short
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
• Ivalu
• Le Pupille
• Night Ride
• The Red Suitcase
Film Editing
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All At Once
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• Elvis
• Tár
• Top Gun: Maverick
Sound
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• The Batman
• Elvis
Production Design
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
• Avatar: The Way Of Water
• Babylon
• Elvis
• The Fabelmans
Makeup & Hairstyling
WINNER: The Whale
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• The Batman
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• Elvis