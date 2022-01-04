Queen Elizabeth II’s smallest fan has received the shock of her life after receiving a special message from the royal herself!

It all started when Jalayne Sutherland caught royal attention after donning a gorgeous overcoat with a matching hat, white wig and pearls around her neck. The one-year-old had dressed up as the monarch for Halloween last year, complete with the family’s two corgis.

Her mother shared photos of the day on Facebook back in November, writing: “If anyone figures out a way to send the picture to the queen let me know and I’ll do it lol.”

She added, “Jalayne absolutely loved this costume. Didn’t want take off the hat AT ALL and was obsessed with carrying her purse around! Never wanted to let it go! The pups were proud to sit next to their Queen.”

Mrs Sutherland did manage to send a photo of her daughter to the Queen who asked for her lady-in-waiting, Mary Morrison, to respond to the family.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed,” the letter read.

“Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.

“Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.”

How gorgeous!