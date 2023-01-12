Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports that emergency workers responded to a call reporting a possible cardiac arrest, and upon arrival performed CPR on the 54-year-old.

The outlet noted that paramedics were able to find a pulse before she was transported to the hospital.

The 54-year-old’s condition remains unclear.

Lisa Marie was last seen at the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where she and her mother, Priscilla Presley, watched Austin Butler win for his portrayal of Elvis in the eponymous biopic.