Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The 54-year-old suffered cardiac arrest in her home on Thursday in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to website TMZ.

The outlet said paramedics performed CPR and administered the drug epinephrine to restart her pulse.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 and is the owner of her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction. She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

Her own music career began with a 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern. It was followed by 2005’s Now What, and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

A third album, Storm and Grace, was released in 2012.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama film for his leading role in last year’s Elvis biopic.

As he accepted the award, Butler thanked both of the women, saying, “I love you forever.”