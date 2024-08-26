Lily Allen has responded to the backlash over her decision to return her family dog to the shelter after it misbehaved.

On a new episode of her ‘Miss Me?’ podcast, the ‘Smile’ singer revealed that she returned her puppy to the shelter after it ate her family’s passports.

“She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.”

Allen revealed that she couldn’t look at the dog the same since the incident, making the decision to return the dog to the shelter.

Her decision sparked outrage online, with people slamming her for not training her dog properly and even saying that she should never be allowed another pet.

Allen has now released a statement defending her decision on X/Twitter, where she slammed the media for their coverage of story and revealed that she’s even received death threats among other ‘disgusting’ messages.

She began the statement with a quote from the podcast episode, where she explained that the dog was ‘very badly behaved’ and the incident was simply ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’.

“We tried very hard and for a very long time but the passports were the straw that broke the camels back”

“People have been furiously reacting to a deliberately distorted cobbling together of quotes designed to make people angry and as a result, I’ve received some really abhorrent messages including death threats. Some of the most disgusting comments have been all over my social media channels, and I’m really not surprised because this is exactly what those articles are designed to do.”

She explained that after adopting the dog from a shelter, she developed severe separation anxiety so she enlisted the help of a behavioral specialist and a professional trainer.

“After many months and much deliberation everyone was in agreement that our home wasn’t the best fit for Mary.”

“I’ve had rescue dogs pretty consistently throughout my life since I was 4 years old, I’m pretty good at ascertaining a dogs needs, I have never been accused of mistreating an animal, and I’ve found this whole week very distressing.”

She received a mixed response online, with some praising her for rehoming the dog if it wasn’t the right environment for them, while another wrote “The dog is better off without you.”

Read Lily’s full statement below: