Lily Allen has started an OnlyFans but with a twist!

The English singer-songwriter has launched OnlyFeet! Lily stresses the account is for feet content only. For around $15 AUD a month, subscribers can gain access to a variety of the star’s posed up feet.

Lily says it’s been an empowering experience after being sexualised since she was a teenager, and other people profiting from it.

She also revealed the top request she’s received since starting the account… Have a listen: