Liam Payne has given us the ick (once again) after telling his girlfriend to ‘cover up’ in a TikTok.

The One Direction star was filming a fit check video with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy where they both showed off what they were wearing to go out for dinner that night.

After explaining what she was wearing, he said to Cassidy “You look good. Nice and covered up for once”

Yeah, he really said that.

His comment was quickly labelled as misogynistic, with people outraged he had the nerve to say that to her.

One person commented ““for once” is actually insane…”

Another user reacted to the comment on X/Twitter, sharing a nice comparision to some of his previous looks…

the audacity to say “nice and covered up for once” when this is literally u pic.twitter.com/AxJsbN3Sb6 — MAY 🎀 (@littIefreakmay) August 14, 2024

People were also quick to point out the irony of the comment, considering one of his biggest solo hits is called ‘Strip That Down’.

Oh Liam, this is really not your finest moment.

