A crew member on Law & Order: Organized Crime has been fatally shot near the show’s set in New York.

The crew member, whose name has not been released, was sitting in his car in Brooklyn when a gunman opened the car door and shot the 31-year-old male multiple times in the head and neck, a NYPD spokesperson told People.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

NBC issued the following statement about the incident: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

he victim was not on set at the time of the shooting; he was hanging parking restrictions near the show’s filming location at the time of the shooting.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime production was shut down Tuesday after the crew member’s death.

