Aussie legend, Kylie Minogue, has clinched the prestigious global icon BRIT award, marking her return to the ceremony after 11 years. Celebrating her illustrious four-decade-long career in music, the pop icon received this honour amidst her recent resurgence, notably with the release of her 16th album, “Tension,” last year. This accolade adds to her impressive collection, marking her fourth BRIT award to date.

Acknowledged as a “master of musical reinvention,” Minogue was visibly moved as she took the stage to accept the award.

“There’s a part of me that’s still the 14-year-old girl dreaming in her room of making music and being in this industry,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“Here I am with this and everything’s possible, so thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey.”



Later, she captivated audiences with a medley of her greatest hits, including her latest single “Padam Padam” and the timeless classic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” delivering a memorable performance that concluded the show on a high note.

