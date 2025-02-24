Kylie Kelce has hit back at claims that she refused to eat Taylor Swift’s home cooked meal and slamming ‘dumb and counterproductive’ headlines for pitting the women against each other.

Kylie Kelce, who’s married to former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy Podcast earlier this month where she discussed a recent double date with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Kelce told Cooper about her experience at Swift’s house, she said “I don’t know that I really ate the meal,” noting the confession would ‘sound terrible’ to fans.

Kelce has now taken to her podcast Not Gonna Lie, hitting back at headlines pitting her and Swift against each other over the dinner dilemma.

She specifically called out one headline which read ‘Why Kylie Kelce Refused to Eat Taylor Swift’s Home-Cooked Meal on Double Date with Singer.’

Firstly, Kelce clarified that the meal was not actually cooked by Taylor Swift herself, but instead by “an outstanding chef” that Taylor hired to cook them a private dinner.

Kylie set the record straight, explaining that she did not refuse the food, but that nothing ‘sounded good’ while she is eight weeks pregnant with the couple’s fourth daughter.

“The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy were not because I ‘refused’ to eat them but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested that if I consume anything other than crackers that it might be seen again,” she said. “If you catch my drift.”

She then explained how much she loves and appreciates Taylor, saying “Anyone that asks me in person, I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate her and how much I love the fact that you can tell how happy Travis is and that’s what I care about.”

Taking aim at the media and destructive headlines that were circulating, she said ‘let’s not pit women against women’.

“Let’s stop writing articles when there’s not any beef to write articles about and let’s recognize the fact that I would not refuse a homecooked meal. I would not refuse a homecooked meal because I love food… unless its beets.”

You tell em’ Kylie!

Watch Kylie Kelce address the claims from the 8 minute mark – you’re welcome.