Just because Easter is behind us, doesn’t mean it’s time to stop indulging in a little choccy treat. Krispy Kreme is about to make your sweet dreams come true with their latest creation: the Chocomania range!

Get ready to indulge in the first-ever Krispy Kreme doughnuts made with chocolate dough!

Choc Indulgence: Glazed chocolate doughnut, dipped in chocolate ganache, swirled with Choc Kreme, topped with chocolate fudge pieces, and drizzled with milk chocolate ganache.

Choc Caramel Crunch: Glazed chocolate doughnut, dipped in chocolate ganache, sprinkled with Salted Caramel Inclusions, and drizzled with caramel truffle.

Triple Choc Delight: Glazed chocolate doughnut, dipped in white truffle, sprinkled with milk chocolate cereal clusters, and drizzled with milk chocolate ganache.

Double Choc Iced: Glazed chocolate doughnut, dipped in smooth chocolate ice.

Available at all Krispy Kreme stores in Australia, as well as participating Woolworths and 7-Eleven stores from April 3rd to May 27th. Don’t miss out on this chocolate extravaganza! 🍫

