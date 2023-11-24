Krispy Kreme is getting fully into the Christmas spirit! Right now in stores across the country, you’ll find their brand new ‘Season’s Treatings’ range! This year’s limited edition collection features fun festive flavours such as;

Christmas Tree Tree-shaped shell doughnut dipped in green-coloured truffle, decorated with a white truffle drizzle, sprinkled with 100s and 1000’s and filled with a choc-wafer trunk Festive Sprinkles Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white choc and decorated with festive Christmas sprinkles Santa Belly Shell doughnut, filled with choc kreme, dipped in red-coloured truffle and decorated with a choc ganache belt & sugar belt buckle Christmas Pudding Shell doughnut filled with creamy custard, dipped in choc, finished with a white choc topping and raspberry and spearmint leaf lollies



You can find them in all Krispy Kreme stores in Australia* + participating Woolworths and 7-Eleven stores, selling at $4.50 for singles, and $34.95 for a dozen!