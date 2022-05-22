Third time’s the charm right??

After “weddings” in Vegas and LA (when they officially tied the knot in the courthouse), Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally had their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy!

The bride wore a short Dolce & Gabbana dress with a long veil, and was walked down the aisle by mother Kris Jenner.

Her sisters were all in attendance. Congratulations to the happy couple!

