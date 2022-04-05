So it appears that after their appearance at the Grammys (which included their standard TMI PDA display on the red carpet), Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker decided to get hitched by Elvis in a Vegas Chapel O’ Love!

TMZ (which we all know is a Kris Jenner mouthpiece) announced the news this morning, saying that “Kourtney and Travis walked into One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 AM Monday … only hours after he performed live at the Grammys. We’re told the two didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ … they had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness.”

The couple apparently said it was important for them to get married by an Elvis impersonator, which probably had something to do with their obsession with the movie True Romance. They got engaged last October in Montecito.

