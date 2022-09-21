Kim “I have more money than you’ll ever see in your entire life, peasant” Kardashian has just bought another house worth more than some entire towns.

Picture this, you wake up in your waterfront mansion watching the Malibu waves lap at the shore and start your day with breakfast made by your private chef… money doesn’t buy happiness my a**. That’s Kim’s life when she’s sleeping in her new Malibu mansion. 7,400 feet of Mediterranean-style mansion with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and views to the horizon she can gaze at while deciding which photoshopped butt picture to post next.

“How much does this life of luxury cost?” I hear you ponder. A cool $70mil USD which is almost $104 million in Aussie dollary-doos. Jesus christ that’s a lot of money to spend on a house she’ll probably visit once every 6 months. Can you read the contempt in my typing? Check out the photos below.

