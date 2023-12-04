After only just stepping foot into the world of acting, starring in the new season of American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian has landed another huge acting role.

Deadline reports that AHS co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy has offered the Kardashian to star as the lead role in his new Hulu drama series.

Kim Kardashian will be starring in the lead role in Ryan Murphy’s new series. It’s Described as a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural at a law firm. (Source: @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/A86ENkG2LE — American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) December 4, 2023

Kim will play a successful divorce lawyer who runs an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

For her appearance in the 12th season of American Horror Story, she starred as Siobhan, the publicist of actress Anna, played by Emma Roberts, who’s trying to get pregnant while her career is just taking off.

Her performance has received mixed reviews from the public, with both heavy criticism and praise coming in for the Skims CEO.

It seems that Ryan Murphy, who’s the genius behind Glee, Dahmer, Scream Queens and more, was impressed with her performance!

Alongside this upcoming series, Kim is currently working on a Netflix comedy film called “The Fifth Wheel”, which is due to be released next year.

