Kim Kardashian is, once again, causing quite a stir. Anyone with an internet connection won’t be surprised to see Kim Kardashian’s name connected to a strange situation but this one is certainly… different.

She recently posted a video to her 364 MILLION Instagram followers launching a new ‘Skims’ product: a bra with built-in nipples. No, it’s not a joke. Yes, it’s a real product.

The video is obviously tongue-in-cheek but the product is legitimate. You can pick up a ‘SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra’ for $120AUD from their website now although for that price it might be cheaper to buy a bag of ice every time you need to get the nips lookin’ perky. Check out the announcement video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)