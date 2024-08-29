Khloe Kardashian is getting slammed for the wasteful way she celebrated her daughter True’s first day of school.

The Kardashian sister shared the special moment of her and True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, standing in front of an extravagant balloon garland and a box of crayons with the text ‘First Day of First Grade’.

She captioned the post with a heartfelt message, writing “True I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel.”

The ‘Good Amercian’ founder also expressed that the milestone wasn’t easy for her, writing “I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time 🤍”.

While most parents would just take a picture to mark the occasion, people were quick to criticise Khloe’s extravagant celebration for being ‘excessive’ and ‘wasteful’.

Fans reacted in the comments, with one person writing, “I’m trying to understand why it’s so necessary to have all this decorations. I know it’s important. It’s her first day of first grade, but spending money on something that’s gonna be in the garbage wasted money in my opinion.”

“I love you guys, but in a world that is going thru soooo much. It’s almost upsetting to see how excessive and wasteful you guys can be. I’m truly not criticizing at all. I’m just truly wondering if you’re AWARE.”

Another user pointed out her privilege to be able to afford to celebrate so excessively, writing “Lame. There are some people who can barely afford school supplies, and she does this lame bs. 😒”.

Love it or hate it, we can always expect the Kardashians to get people talking.

