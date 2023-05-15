For the first time since 2011, a fan favourite item will be back on the menu!

After more than a decade, the original mashies will be available nation wide but for a limited time only.

The bite sized snacks are a deep fried ball of mashed potato, coated in the secret herbs and spices and with a side of gravy!

KFC Australia’s CMO Sally Spriggs said in a statement that they are “always looking to delight KFC fans by introducing tasty new feeds or bringing back fan favourites”.

“Which is why for the first time in 12 years, Original Mashies will be available on menus nationwide,” Ms Spriggs added.

You can find them on menus at all participating Aussie KFC restaurants from Tuesday, May 16 until Monday, June 12.