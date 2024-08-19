A real estate investor is reportedly facing challenges in getting Kevin Spacey to vacate a mansion in Baltimore.

According to The Baltimore Banner, investor Sam Asgari recently purchased the waterfront property at an auction for $3.24 million. However, Asgari claims that he is currently in negotiations with Spacey’s legal team to get the 65-year-old actor to leave the premises. The mansion, which is considered one of the most impressive in the city, was originally bought by Spacey for $5.65 million when he began filming the Netflix series House of Cards.

“Right now, he’s refusing to leave,” Asgari told The Banner. “He’s asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything.”

Asgari, the CEO of Simo Homes LLC, stated that despite making a $100,000 deposit as required by the purchase, he has been unable to take possession of the mansion. This is despite the fact that Spacey’s home went into foreclosure.

Typically, after a foreclosure auction, the process can take weeks to finalize. However, if the previous homeowner refuses to leave, the buyer has the option to take legal action to evict them. Edward U. Lee III, Spacey’s attorney, has denied Asgari’s claims, calling them “false” in an email statement.

In a June appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Spacey emotionally discussed the foreclosure of his home. “My house is being sold at auction,” the 64-year-old said during the interview. “So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage.”

He added, “So the answer to that question is, I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.”

