Actor, comedian, small man with a loud voice, Kevin Hart has been left in a wheelchair after a silly accident.

Taking to his instagram Kevin announced during a foot race with former NFL Running Back Stevan Ridley he tore multiple muscles and is now confined to a wheelchair.

“ladies and gentlemen, the age of 40 is real” he said, “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game – respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it – I was just forced to respect it”.

Fingers crossed he makes a wheely quick recovery! Check out his video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Advertisement

Advertisement