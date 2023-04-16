Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are easily some of the kindest Hollywood stars. The pair of Hollywood stars have starred in several films together and turns out they might have accidentally tied the knot for the past three decades!

It all happened during the filming of Bram Stoker’s Dracula back in ’92. The wedding scene in the movie wasn’t just your typical staged wedding. Nope, it was a full-blown, real-deal ceremony with Romanian a priest! According to Keanu, Winona, and even the film’s director, Francis Ford Coppola, they might actually be husband and wife under the eyes of God.

This isn’t the first time Winona has spoken about it, though. In 2018, while making another movie called Destination Wedding, she said, “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

The two have worked together in a bunch of films, including Dracula and Destination Wedding, and have apparently had crushes on each other for a long time. Winona’s been in a couple of relationships, including with Johnny Depp, while Keanu’s been engaged before but never actually walked down the aisle.

So, if they really are married, it’s all a happy accident. And if not, well, they’ve still got some pretty great memories from their time on-screen together.