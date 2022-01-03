Keanu Reeves is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, and this new revelation truly solidifies that.

It has been revealed that the actor reportedly donated 70 per cent of his salary from The Matrix to leukaemia research.

This means that Reeves donated approximately $44 million to the cause, Lad Bible reports.

Back in 1991, his younger sister Kim was diagnosed with leukaemia, a form of blood cancer, which she battled for 10 years before entering remission. During this time, Keanu became her carer, resulting in the Matrix sequels being delayed and him selling his house so he could be closer to her. The cause has remained close to his heart, as a result.

Keanu later went on to start his own cancer fund, which he kept a secret for several years.

“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” the actor told Ladies Home Journal in 2009.

“I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

