Well isn’t this just the sweetest dang thing?!

Our very own radio star Kate Langbroek surprised a book club who are currently reading Kate’s autobiography ‘Ciao Bella!’ The book covers Kate’s life juggling a frenetic career, marriage and parenthood along with her families big move to Bologna, Italy.

After finding out about the club, Kate made her way over to join the bunch & give them a little surprise!

Hear how it all went down: