JoJo Siwa is gearing up for a trip to Australia for a special performance in Sydney!

The 21-year-old Dance Moms star is scheduled to arrive down under in just a few weeks to take the stage at the 2024 TikTok Awards on November 27.

JoJo will take the stage at Hordern Pavilion, hosted by Robert Irwin where she will presumably show off some of her bold moves.

This will be her first return to Australia in four years, having last visited in January 2020 for her D.R.E.A.M. Tour.

“After four long years, it’s going to be freaking amazing to return to Australia – I’ve even gotten a kangaroo tattoo since my last visit,” JoJo said.

“On TikTok I get to connect with fans all over the world and share my music with them, and now I get to do both with my Aussie fans in real life at the TikTok Awards.”