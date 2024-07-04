Over the weekend, former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa took the stage in Central Park, NYC to perform in Trixie Mattel’s Pride Disco Show.

A clip of the performance is going viral as an audience member is heard booing Jojo. The infuriated 21-year-old bites back at the crowd saying “Who the living f*ck just booed?!” The audience kept yelling, cheering, making noise with a little voice amongst the crowd saying “ME!”

Unbeknownst to the singer, she continues to yell back adding “Where the f**k did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you? Respectfully, f**k you.”

Check it out: