Back in November, we lost beloved Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo after he tragically lost his battle with brain cancer at only 35 years old.

Weeks before his death, he took part in filming a Christmas charity video for Starlight Foundation and now, after receiving permission from the family, the footage has been released.

Ruffo can be seen smiling while playing the toy xylophone to the tune of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), which Amazon Playmakers shared to raise funds for the Starlight Foundation.

The general manager of Amazon Australia Matthew Benham thanked Ruffo’s family for permitting the video to be shared, hoping that it would ‘deliver joy to more kids across the country, something Johnny was so committed to’.

“Johnny helped Budjerah and the Playmakers create something really special that we hope helps shine a light on the incredible work that Starlight does and provide some additional support.”

During filming, Ruffo said, “Being apart of this campaign for so many years, you would think I wouldn’t be surprised by what these kids can do but they continue to surprise me with their creativity.”

“I was particularly excited to see the kids in action in the music video as being a singer myself, it was so incredible to see the joy it brought them” he said.

For every view of the video on YouTube below, Amazon Australia will donate $1 to Starlight up to $100,000.

To help Starlight bring happiness to sick kids through their national hospital programs, you can also donate to their website here.