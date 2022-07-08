Actor Johnny Depp has made a sizeable donation to an Australian children’s hospital as part of an AUD $1.17 million gift to charity.

The donation came after the sale of his non fungible tokens (NFTs), with the actor handing out $US800,000 to various charities, including the Perth Children’s Hospital, the UK-based Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and Robert Downey Jr’s Footprint Coalition, which raises money for non-profit organisations that are focused on environmental sustainability.

In a tweet, Depp’s NFT community – Never Fear Truth – announced the news, writing: “Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed.”

@PCHFWA Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America)@GOSHCharity Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America)@fp_coalition The Footprint Coalition@ChildrensLA The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

In response, Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation tweeted: “Thank you so much for your generosity in helping support in helping PCHFWA and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep Perth Children’s Hospital world-class for our children and families.”

Thank you so much @JohnnyDeppNFT for your generosity in helping support @PCHFWA and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep @PerthChildrens world-class for our children and families ❤#pchfwa https://t.co/ke8tvnTV9v — Perth Children's Hospital Foundation (@PCHFWA) July 7, 2022

The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles was one of the charities that Johnny’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, had pledged to donate a portion of her $7 million divorce settlement to. However, evidence from his recent defamation trial revealed that the actress had not fulfilled her pledge.