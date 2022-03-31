Do you remember the adorable little puppy that Jamie Lee Curtis was holding during Betty White’s tribute for the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment? Well, it’s found its ‘furever’ home!

“She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen,” Curtis said on the Oscars stage.

“And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.”

Curtis added, “So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all.”

Fast forward a few hours, and Mac-N-Cheese has a brand new home!

“Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White,” Travolta wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta — who helped present the Best Oscar Award — announced, alongside a photo of him standing behind his son Ben, who is seen cradling the newest member of the Travolta family.”

Curtis also took to Instagram, writing: “A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta.

“We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984. I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar.

“I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today.”

“It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life’s most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop.”

Mac-N-Cheese will join Travolta’s two other dogs and Ben’s cat.