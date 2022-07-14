Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomes baby number 2!

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” representatives for both Jonas and Turner confirmed on Thursday (July 14).

The baby joins big sister Willa, whom the pop star and Game of Thrones actress welcomed in July 2020. Neither the stars nor their reps have not announced any additional details as of publication time on Thursday.

She beamed as she told Elle UK in the interview that the “greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Jonas and Turner instantly felt a connection after their first date, Turner recalled in a recent interview that as her now-husband left after their first date, “I wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much.’ And I knew. And that was it.” The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year, showing how to “party” to mark the occasion.