Network 10 will go ahead with airing MasterChef Australia, after the tragic death of Jock Zonfrillo.

The network announced the decision last night, and said the premiere would be preceded by an hour-long tribute to the celebrity chef.

“With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 7,” the network said in a statement.

“MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks.

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved.

“Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come.” “The show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements,” the statement read. MasterChef was originally supposed to air on the 1st of May, but was halted in the wake of the 46-year-old chef’s death. He is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and his four children.

Advertisement

Advertisement